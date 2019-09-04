Loews Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Loews Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Loews Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.14. 150,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,811. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $100.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.83.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $780,386.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,045.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 9,329 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $867,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,829. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,993 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

