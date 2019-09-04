Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Stock Price Up 60.7%

Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) rose 60.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 146 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC)

Live Current Media Inc focuses on developing domain names to include content, commerce, and community applications in the United States. The company was formerly known as Communicate.com Inc and changed its name to Live Current Media Inc in May 2008. Live Current Media Inc was founded in 1995 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Current Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Current Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.