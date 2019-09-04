Litecoin Cash Hits Market Cap of $21.36 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 47.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 84.3% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $21.36 million and $124,169.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.30 or 0.02105096 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006616 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 642,089,332 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Mercatox, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.