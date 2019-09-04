Linda (LINDA) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. Linda has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and $169.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Linda has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Linda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Cryptohub, BitFlip and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linda Coin Profile

Linda is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 13,437,823,020 coins and its circulating supply is 13,243,946,781 coins. The official website for Linda is lindacoin.com . Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject

Buying and Selling Linda

Linda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, YoBit, Cryptopia, Nanex, CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha, BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linda using one of the exchanges listed above.

