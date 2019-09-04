Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LMNR. National Securities assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered Limoneira from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Limoneira from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $18.25 on Friday. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.36 million, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $42.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Limoneira by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Limoneira by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after buying an additional 39,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in Limoneira by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 238,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

