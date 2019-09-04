LeoNovus (CVE:LTV) Trading Up 16.7%

Shares of LeoNovus Inc (CVE:LTV) were up 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 504,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 297,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75.

About LeoNovus (CVE:LTV)

LeoNovus Inc, a cloud solutions software company, provides software defined object storage solutions; and governance, risk management, and compliance solutions for enterprises. Its algorithms virtualize, transform, slice, and disperse data across a network of on-premises, hybrid, or multi-cloud storage nodes.

