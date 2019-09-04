Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.21

Shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.21 and traded as high as $13.36. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 164,718 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut Lenovo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

