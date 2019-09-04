Lambda (LAMB) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $95.79 million and approximately $48.28 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001428 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, BitMax, Huobi and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00204944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.00 or 0.01249677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00085588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016844 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00019403 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,475,590 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.