Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Kroger (NYSE:KR)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.72.

Shares of KR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 299,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,831,786. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.56. Kroger has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $32.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $37.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kroger will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, insider Stephen M. Mckinney sold 15,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $343,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,243.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $955,450. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 30.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,689,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,077,000 after buying an additional 2,477,585 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 170.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,912,000 after buying an additional 2,173,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,038,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,318 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 87.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,514,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,961 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,064,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

