Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,570 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Kroger by 141.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $332,000. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $1,932,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 3.3% during the second quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 258,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.43. 5,757,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,831,786. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $37.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kroger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.72.

In related news, insider Stephen M. Mckinney sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $343,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $330,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $955,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.