Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.13% of Prudential Financial worth $54,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,555,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,519,000 after purchasing an additional 326,075 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,190,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,229,000 after purchasing an additional 104,015 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,487,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,541,000 after purchasing an additional 131,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,554,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.15.

PRU stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,302. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $106.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average is $95.97.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

