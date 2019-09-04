Korea Investment CORP Has $51.47 Million Stock Position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 818,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $51,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,955,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,924,000 after buying an additional 53,445 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after buying an additional 52,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,489,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,587,000 after buying an additional 146,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Argus set a $81.00 price objective on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

Shares of NYSE:STI traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.92. 441,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,676. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $74.70.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

In other news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,367,649.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,082,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

