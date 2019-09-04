Korea Investment CORP Has $46.02 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $46,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,607,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,763,000 after purchasing an additional 440,954 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $216,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.21.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.09. 48,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,884. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average is $83.12. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $93.88.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $3,696,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,472,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,355 shares of company stock valued at $12,698,297 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

