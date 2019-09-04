Korea Investment CORP Acquires 18,900 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,172,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.45% of Conagra Brands worth $57,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,165,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469,653 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,183,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,757 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 116,755.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,103,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,875 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,720,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

CAG traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 62,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,562. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $668,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny sold 20,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $549,572.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,589 shares of company stock valued at $929,334. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

