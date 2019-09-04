Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Knight Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:KHTRF)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.67, approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; and NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer.

