Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $101.18

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.18 and last traded at $101.13, with a volume of 1883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.53.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $72.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $195,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,401,165.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,390. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 81,240.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 630,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

