Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.81.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
KIN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 30,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,894. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $291.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 425,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 765,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,708,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,382,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 494,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 44,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Kindred Biosciences Company Profile
Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.
