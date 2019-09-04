Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.81.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

KIN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 30,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,894. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $291.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.46% and a negative net margin of 1,583.00%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 425,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 765,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,708,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,382,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 494,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 44,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

