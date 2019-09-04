Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 25.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.4% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.9% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.7% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,248,106.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,965,868.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $658,680.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,745 shares of company stock worth $2,453,621 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.20.

KMB traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $142.12. 57,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.43 and its 200 day moving average is $129.76. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $143.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

