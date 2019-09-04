KickCoin Price Hits $0.0010 (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One KickCoin token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Mercatox and Bancor Network. KickCoin has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $73,839.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KickCoin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00206489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.01250365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00086092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016688 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00019606 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KickCoin launched on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Bibox, CoinBene, YoBit, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Gate.io, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

