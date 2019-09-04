Kforce Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Kforce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Kforce has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kforce to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $789.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.23. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $338.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.81 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 32.02%. Kforce’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KFRC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director N John Simmons sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

