Kering (EPA:KER) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kering (EPA:KER) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $451.50. Kering shares last traded at $446.65, with a volume of 221,084 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KER shares. HSBC set a €625.00 ($726.74) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($610.47) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €480.00 ($558.14) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €557.07 ($647.76).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €458.60.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

