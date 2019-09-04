Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Kennedy-Wilson has increased its dividend by an average of 32.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Kennedy-Wilson has a dividend payout ratio of -494.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE:KW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. 1,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,587. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KW shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kennedy-Wilson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.51.

In other news, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $616,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 474,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,765,095.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

