Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,938,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,970 shares during the quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned approximately 1.16% of Kellogg worth $210,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 37.1% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,849,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,488,000 after purchasing an additional 771,375 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $19,925,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,178,000 after buying an additional 364,719 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 2,314.1% in the first quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after buying an additional 330,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kellogg by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,709,000 after buying an additional 311,940 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $62.00 target price on Kellogg and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Consumer Edge cut Kellogg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $6,322,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $34,578,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.35. 100,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,408. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $74.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 52.66%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

