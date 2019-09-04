Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 3,430 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $57,870.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.49. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $61.08.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.29 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

