Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Increases Position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Extended Stay America from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Extended Stay America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a $17.00 price objective on Extended Stay America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 target price on Extended Stay America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,346.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan S. Halkyard purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.94. 210,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,847. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $20.65.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.12 million. Extended Stay America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

