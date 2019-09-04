Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 529.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,101 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after buying an additional 244,345 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,372,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 22,279 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 80,690 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 199,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 115,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,619. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $675.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.28 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTEN. Wells Fargo & Co set a $12.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group set a $17.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.32.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Curtis W. Huff bought 25,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,561.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

