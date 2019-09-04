Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.1% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 22,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $496,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Buckingham sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $532,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $69.00 price target on Lincoln National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

Shares of LNC traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $52.50. 26,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,781. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $71.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.05.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.74%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

