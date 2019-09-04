Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 62.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 62,921 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,219,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 42,485 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Visteon by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Visteon by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,387 shares during the last quarter.

In other Visteon news, Director Harry James Wilson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $107,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VC traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,250. Visteon Corp has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $110.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.09.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $85.00 target price on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

