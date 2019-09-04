Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 365,394 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Knowles worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 228.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Knowles by 15.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Knowles by 51.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 6.9% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,426,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,119,000 after acquiring an additional 91,519 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Knowles by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on Knowles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

KN traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,931. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. Knowles Corp has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 7.88%. Knowles’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knowles Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 20,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,276,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 4,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,086 shares of company stock worth $1,440,538 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

