KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM) Major Shareholder Sells $61,950.00 in Stock

KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM) major shareholder Oxford Asset Management Llp sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $61,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oxford Asset Management Llp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KBL MERGER CORP/SH alerts:

On Wednesday, August 14th, Oxford Asset Management Llp sold 150,004 shares of KBL MERGER CORP/SH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $1,573,541.96.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Oxford Asset Management Llp sold 6,800 shares of KBL MERGER CORP/SH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $71,604.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Oxford Asset Management Llp sold 200 shares of KBL MERGER CORP/SH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $2,106.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Oxford Asset Management Llp sold 100 shares of KBL MERGER CORP/SH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $1,049.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Oxford Asset Management Llp sold 600 shares of KBL MERGER CORP/SH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $6,288.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Oxford Asset Management Llp sold 300 shares of KBL MERGER CORP/SH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $3,144.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Oxford Asset Management Llp sold 435 shares of KBL MERGER CORP/SH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $4,558.80.

KBLM remained flat at $$10.50 on Wednesday. KBL MERGER CORP/SH has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBLM. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in KBL MERGER CORP/SH by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,067,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after buying an additional 662,021 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in KBL MERGER CORP/SH by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 421,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 270,598 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in KBL MERGER CORP/SH by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 185,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in KBL MERGER CORP/SH by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 965,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after buying an additional 84,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About KBL MERGER CORP/SH

KBL Merger Corp. IV is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition, buyout, PIPES and secondaries investments. The firm seeks to invest in healthcare or the healthcare-related wellness industry. In healthcare services the firm seeks to invest in outpatient care, physician practices, behavioral health and payor services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for KBL MERGER CORP/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBL MERGER CORP/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.