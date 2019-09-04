Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 196,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.71% of TechTarget at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 633.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 425,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 367,159 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 124.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 554,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 308,138 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1,304.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 64,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 67.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 51,782 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

TTGT stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.40. 2,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.53 million, a P/E ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TechTarget Inc has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.73 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 10.28%. TechTarget’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechTarget Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 35,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $705,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,047.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 3,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $62,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,923 shares in the company, valued at $912,719.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,775 shares of company stock worth $3,083,150. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

