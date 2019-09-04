Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 257.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.30. The stock had a trading volume of 49,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.01 and its 200 day moving average is $161.80. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $172.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.98%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

