Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 235.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 62.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $11.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $592.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,387. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $257.52 and a 12 month high of $698.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of -724.05 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $624.20 and its 200 day moving average is $556.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Mercadolibre had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $545.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $608.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $609.00 to $729.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mercadolibre from $615.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Mercadolibre from $584.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $563.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $620.63.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.