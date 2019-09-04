Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JMIA. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.67 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $49.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at $151,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

