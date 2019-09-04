JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 167,760 Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,760 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $22,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 98,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BPMP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.92. 1,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.91% and a net margin of 122.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.324 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPMP. Mizuho began coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

