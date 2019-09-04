JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,701,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,393 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Telefonica Brasil worth $22,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 96,912,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,169,730,000 after buying an additional 338,827 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,504,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,301,000 after buying an additional 145,402 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 5.7% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,446,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,152,000 after buying an additional 185,475 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 60.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after buying an additional 1,019,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 17.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,891,755 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,631,000 after buying an additional 281,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIV stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,917. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $14.47.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 16.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIV shares. Itau BBA Securities cut Telefonica Brasil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays cut Telefonica Brasil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

