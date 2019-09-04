JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 305,384 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 29,809 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $21,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,963. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.07. The company has a market capitalization of $430.93 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.92. REX American Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.83). REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $105.87 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

