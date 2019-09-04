Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 736 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.76. The company had a trading volume of 353,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,833,301. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $351.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

