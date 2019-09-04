John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.46

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 85,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

