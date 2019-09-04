Jibrel Network Trading Up 14.4% This Week (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $5,886.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Coinrail, IDEX and Gate.io. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $470.60 or 0.04430417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000199 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.