Jetcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $220,803.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $220,803.00 and approximately $37,804.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, COSS and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00204944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.00 or 0.01249677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00085588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016844 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00019403 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin was first traded on April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,388,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

