Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,761 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $58,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,623,000 after acquiring an additional 220,478 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 65,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Shares of HLT stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,858. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $101.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 330.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Cleveland Research lowered Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Hilton Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.