Jennison Associates LLC Has $68.65 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 608,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 116,264 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Analog Devices worth $68,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,579,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,510,000 after buying an additional 260,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,353,000 after buying an additional 346,998 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Analog Devices by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,801,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,636,000 after buying an additional 533,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Analog Devices by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,792,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,818,000 after buying an additional 302,982 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after buying an additional 44,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $108.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.48. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.62 and a twelve month high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 14,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $1,644,388.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,625.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 10,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $1,098,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,399 shares of company stock worth $6,894,753 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.11.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

