Jennison Associates LLC Has $61.88 Million Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,888 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dollar General worth $61,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,300,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,455,000 after buying an additional 144,950 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $5,941,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Dollar General by 170.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 79,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after buying an additional 49,794 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 24.4% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $205,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DG traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $157.60. 639,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,225. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.55. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $98.08 and a 1-year high of $158.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.88.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $152.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

