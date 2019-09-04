Jennison Associates LLC Has $53.39 Million Stake in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,760 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.17% of argenx worth $53,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,903,000 after purchasing an additional 212,904 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 6.0% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,019,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,220,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of argenx by 143.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 770,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,169,000 after purchasing an additional 454,046 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,705,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 10.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on argenx from $143.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on argenx from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on argenx from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Shares of ARGX traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.69. The stock had a trading volume of 943 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,649. argenx SE – has a 12 month low of $63.81 and a 12 month high of $150.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -55.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 9.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.40.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.