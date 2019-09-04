Jennison Associates LLC Has $45.05 Million Stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,736,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350,606 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.39% of TechnipFMC worth $45,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,151,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,703,000 after acquiring an additional 750,087 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 343,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,518,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 417,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 132,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,072. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $32.91.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet cut TechnipFMC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $27.40 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

