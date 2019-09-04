Jennison Associates LLC Has $42.64 Million Holdings in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,162,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,775 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.00% of Brighthouse Financial worth $42,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,700,000 after acquiring an additional 106,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,431,000 after acquiring an additional 159,787 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 32,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.89. 13,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Rosenthal bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $356,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,748.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric T. Steigerwalt bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $425,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,575.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,441 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,409 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

