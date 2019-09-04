Jennison Associates LLC Has $41.53 Million Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,908 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $41,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 364,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,798,000 after purchasing an additional 139,794 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $4,677,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBIX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.15.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $166,549.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,446.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 17,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $1,426,682.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,812 shares in the company, valued at $13,038,427.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,093 shares of company stock worth $18,095,310. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.55. 133,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.35. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $126.98. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 443.41, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $183.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

