JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Holdings Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of JD.Com worth $27,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in JD.Com by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

JD stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $29.90. 200,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,626,178. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $32.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -998.00 and a beta of 1.38.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. JD.Com had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $150.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. China International Capital raised shares of JD.Com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

