Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) is Titus Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises 6.9% of Titus Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Titus Wealth Management owned approximately 0.74% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,469,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 252.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth $1,038,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth $4,158,000.

VNLA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,798. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $50.19.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

